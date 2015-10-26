It looks like Aaron Sorkin's new Steve Jobs movie is a flop

Universal Pictures Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs.

“Steve Jobs,” the new biography of the Apple cofounder produced by Aaron Sorkin, had a disappointing debut, earning only an estimated $US7.3 million in its opening wide-release weekend, according to Rentrak.

That put it into 7th place in U.S., and is only slightly more than the $US6.7 million earned by the widely panned “Jobs,” which came out in 2013, the Wall Street Journal reports. “Steve Jobs” was expected to lead the pack this weekend after opening on a small number of screens last weekend.

Sorkin’s last tech movie, “The Social Network,” about the founding of Facebook, earned more than $US22 million on its debut.

The movie has been savaged by Apple executives like Tim Cook and Jony Ive, and Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs reportedly tried to prevent it from being made. Aaron Sorkin admitted that the film was partly dramatized.

