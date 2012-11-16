Aaron Sorkin Reveals The Unusual Format He's Going To Use For His Steve Jobs Movie

Photo: Newsweek

Aaron Sorkin, the writer of West Wing, The Social Network, The Newsroom, and many others, revealed his plan for his Steve Jobs biopic today.Speaking at The Daily Beast’s “Hero” conference he said he would structure the film around three 30 minute scenes all set right before three major product launches. The products: The Mac, NeXT, and the iPod.



The scenes will be shot in “real time,” which we think means it’s just going to be 30 minutes worth of time. It’s not going to be two hours of time condensed into 30 minutes.

It sounds like a very, how shall we put this, interesting format. Anyone else and we’d be dismissive, but Sorkin is pretty talented, so we’re looking forward to it.

Also, if Sorkin’s movie stinks, the good news is that he’s only covering three parts of Jobs’ life. There’s plenty of ground for someone else to take another whack at making a great movie about a very complicated man.

