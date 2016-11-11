Aaron Sorkin wrote a letter to his daughter the day after Donald Trump became president

It’s no surprise that Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network,” “The West Wing”) has opinions about the presidential election of Donald Trump.

Sorkin expressed his feelings about Trump’s election in a letter to his daughter and wife (though his daughter seemed to be the primary audience), and now it’s been published by Vanity Fair.

Whatever your opinions about Trump’s election, it’s hard to deny the power of Sorkin’s words.

Of the devastation Sorkin felt, he wrote:

… And it wasn’t just Donald Trump who won last night — it was his supporters too. The Klan won last night. White nationalists. Sexists, racists and buffoons. Angry young white men who think rap music and Cinco de Mayo are a threat to their way of life (or are the reason for their way of life) have been given cause to celebrate. Men who have no right to call themselves that and who think that women who aspire to more than looking hot are shrill, ugly, and otherwise worthy of our scorn rather than our admiration struck a blow for misogynistic shitheads everywhere. Hate was given hope.

He also had some words for his daughter about how to move forward, telling that in four years, she’ll have her “first vote”:

So what do we do? First of all, we remember that we’re not alone. A hundred million people in America and a billion more around the world feel exactly the same way we do. Second, we get out of bed. The Trumpsters want to see people like us (Jewish, “coastal elites,” educated, socially progressive, Hollywood…) sobbing and wailing and talking about moving to Canada. I won’t give them that and neither will you. Here’s what we’ll do… …we’ll f—ing fight. (Roxy, there’s a time for this kind of language and it’s now.) We’re not powerless and we’re not voiceless.

Read the full letter at Vanity Fair.

