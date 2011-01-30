The Sorkin Network? Aaron Sorkin Shadowed Keith Olbermann To Research His New HBO Drama About Cable News

Social Network director Aaron Sorkin‘s planned HBO drama — set behind the scenes at a nightly cable news show — is becoming a reality, with the pilot to be filmed this year, Deadline reports.



Social Network producer Scott Rudin is set to produce this as well.

But here’s where it gets really interesting.

Sorkin reportedly researched the show by spending time at both Keith Olbermann and Chris Matthews‘ MSNBC shows, as well as at the Fox News Channel and CNN programs.

The people he shadowed are not expected to be part of the show, nor were they involved in the production, but rest assured the big game once (and if) the show airs after the pilot will be watching closely to see if there are any “coincidental” resemblances to the strong cable personalities.

Of course those who remember the “coincidental” depictions of political figures in the West Wing will likely be curious to see what thinly veiled version of Sarah Palin (whom he recently called a “stupid…remarkably, stunningly, jaw-droppingly incompetent, mean woman“) pops up on this show. Or even better, Glenn Beck. We don’t think he’ll be able to resist.

A behind-the-scenes show is not a new angle for Sorkin, who in addition toThe West Wing (set in the White House), also did the short-lived Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (set behind the scenes at a sketch comedy show)in the past.

It will be interesting to see what he does with the wider latitude cable offers him.

