AARON SORKIN: 'I'm Strongly Considering' Writing The Steve Jobs Movie

Aaron Sorkin (2008)

Photo: ParticipantMedia

Aaron Sorkin, the screenwriter behind The Social Network, and West Wing, is “strong considering” writing the Steve Jobs biopic.He told E! Online Sony has asked him to do the film, but “Right now I’m just in the thinking-about-it stages.” He added, “It’s a really big movie and it’s going to be a great movie no matter who writes it.”



In October, Sorkin revealed that Jobs once tried to get him to write a Pixar movie. Sorkin declined, telling Jobs, “I just—I don’t think I can make inanimate objects talk.”

Via Apple Insider

