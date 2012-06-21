Aaron Sorkin Debuts Romance With Kristin Davis At 'Newsroom' Premiere—Here's Today's Buzz

GettyAaron Sorkin, 51, and former “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis, 47, debuted their new romance by showing some PDA last night at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO show “The Newsroom.” Cast members Jeff Daniels, Olivia Munn, Jane Fonda and Emily Mortimer were also in attendance.

“Jurassic Park 4” hires “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” writers Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa to pen the fourth Steven Spielberg-produced script.

Kelly Osbourne tweets a photo of herself kissing her new boyfriend with the caption: “I’m in love and I don’t care who knows!”

After writing the “Life in Hell” comic strip for the past 30 years, “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is putting down his pen this week and ending the comic strip that started it all.

Actor Richard Lynch, known for villainous characters in films including “The Sword and the Sorcerer,” has passed away at 76.

Miley Cyrus flaunts her figure—a little too much of it—while running errands in Los Angeles.

WWE’s John Cena has granted his 300th wish in the Make-A-Wish Foundation—the most by a celebrity in the organisation’s history.

Watch Justin Bieber pass out after hitting a glass wall during his concert tour. It’s after the 8:30 mark.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Ashton Kutcher lives out everyone’s dream, sues the DMV for wasting his time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.