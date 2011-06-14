Once Again Aaron Sorkin's Take On The Internet Makes Us Want To Bang Our Head Against A Wall

Aaron Sorkin (2008)

Photo: ParticipantMedia

That Aaron Sorkin is stuck somewhere in 2005 when it comes to his understanding of the Internet is not exactly a secret.Alas, that doesn’t make this exchange, where Sorkin interviews media savvy David Carr for Interview magazine, any less intolerable.



SORKIN: Now, Brian Stelter is a blogger and reporter who covers media, which is also your beat, correct?

CARR: Yes.

SORKIN: And The New York Times felt that he should be working there?

CARR: Yeah, which seemed like a pretty weird idea at the time. But he has become such an asset. We collaborate a lot. The robot part is that he moves his elbow and content comes out. While he’s chatting, he’s also tweeting and blogging—and, you know, I’ll think that’s cute, and then the next day he’ll be on the front page with a synthetic piece about the analytics of television or new media, which he also covers. If Brian wasn’t such a decent guy, I would actually slip something into his food or quietly suffocate him with a pillow.

SORKIN: I’m glad to hear he’s a decent guy who has the respect of his co-workers. So then I’ll speak to this idea more generally: I know when I read something in The New York Times that whoever wrote it had to be very good to get the job that they have. But I don’t know anything about the person who is blogging online. It’s an easy job to get. Anybody can be a blogger—you just set up a site and blog. But there isn’t the same kind of accountability. I mean, The New York Times makes mistakes—Jayson Blair, Judith Miller—but when it does, it’s a very big deal.

What a relief Sorkin can rest-assured the NYT didn’t accidentally allow one of those indecent, unwashed bloggers into its esteemed ranks!

