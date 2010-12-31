Aaron Sorkin Calls Sarah Palin A "Stupid...Remarkably, Stunningly, Jaw-Droppingly Incompetent, Mean Woman"

Aaron Sorkin did a pre-taped spot on Parker Spitzer last night ostensibly to promote his Oscar-favoured film the Social Network.



Perhaps armed with the knowledge that saying anything inflammatory about Sarah Palin would insure the segment got more than the handfull of actual viewers who tune into the show he did just that….but not before a fervent disclaimer that the Social Network is not at all political (translation: you should still see his movie). (Transcript via):

PARKER: As a storyteller, what do you make of Sarah Palin and the Tea Party?

SORKIN: -Sarah Palin’s an idiot. Come on, this is a remarkably…this is a remarkably, stunningly, jaw-droppingly incompetent and mean woman.

PARKER: Wow, what do you base that on? The meanness part?

SORKIN: When she talks about real Americans versus not real Americans, that’s a divisive thing.

PARKER: Well, you know-

SORKIN: I’m pretty sure I’ve fallen to the category of a not real American from her.

PARKER: Right, you’re not real because you have those horn-rimmed glasses.

SORKIN: Because I have these glasses, because I’m from New York and because I work in Hollywood. Let’s ignore the fact that my father fought in World War II, put himself through college on the GI Bill, that his parents were immigrants who came here, and my paternal grandfather was one of the founders of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Josh Lyman, is that you?

Someone needs to tell Aaron Sorkin that these diatribes — he also penned an idiotic attack-piece on Palin’s SPAlaska hunting episode — which made for such great dialogue on the West Wing, don’t work so well in real life.

Meanwhile, these sorts of ad hominem attacks on Palin, or anyone really, are so boring and essentially undermine real questions about whether Palin is equipped to be president. But they get clicks.

However, it does raise the larger question: If Sorkin wins the Oscar for writing the Social Network will he use his speech time to slam Palin? Video below.



