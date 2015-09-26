Aaron Sorkin burns Tim Cook for his comments about the Steve Jobs movie

Universal Pictures Michael Fassbender portrayal of Steve Jobs, which is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Aaron Sorkin, will premiere in theatres nationwide October 9.

Aaron Sorkin has responded to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent remarks that he hates “opportunistic” filmmakers making movies about the late Steve Jobs.

“The West Wing” creator rebutted Cook’s stance with a dig at Apple’s supply chain in Asia, where the vast majority of its products are made and assembled.

“If you’ve got a factory full of children in China assembling phones for 17 cents an hour you’ve got a lot of nerve calling someone else opportunistic,” Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sorkin, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for “The Social Network,” has a highly anticipated movie about Jobs coming out in October starring Michael Fassbender, Seth Rogen, and Kate Winslet. Its release follows the premiere of a documentary called “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” from director Alex Gibney that closely examines Jobs’s shortcomings and scandals during his time as Apple’s CEO.

While on a recent episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Cook addressed Gibney’s film and other portrayals of Jobs. “I think that a lot of people are trying to be opportunistic, and I hate this,” he told Colbert after admitting that he hasn’t seen either Gibney’s documentary or the upcoming biopic from Sorkin. “It’s not a great part of our world.”

Apple, for its part, has been very public about its efforts to raise the standards of living for workers in its supply chain following a string of suicides several years ago at its largest partner, Foxconn. “In our supply chain we train everybody on their rights, and that’s their rights as we see them,” Cook told Colbert last week. “And we have a really high bar.”

