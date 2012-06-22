Aaron Sorkin Broke His Nose While Writing His New HBO Show "The Newsroom"

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt

An amusing if painful anecdote from the Wall Street Journal’s interview with Aaron Sorkin, the legendary screenwriter who has a new show on HBO called “The Newsroom.”Writing is not known as a particularly physically dangerous profession.



But as Sorkin suggests, he may have become the only writer in history to break a bone while working:

Do you test-drive all your dialogue yourself before giving it to the actors?

Yes, I’m the first actor to play all the parts. I’m doing the whole thing out loud in my car, alone in a room. There’s a moment in the second episode when Will [played by Jeff Daniels] does a classic Jackie Gleason I’m-going-to-kill-you lunge, and somebody has to hold him back. I was writing that in the middle of the night at home and had made my way into the bathroom. When it came time for the lunge, there was nobody to hold me back, and I smashed my face into a mirror and broke my nose. Only person to ever break their nose writing.

Sorkin also says the he reads bad reviews of his work and actually listens to critics when/if they make good points.

