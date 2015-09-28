Aaron Sorkin: 'I think Tim Cook and I probably both went a little too far'

Aaron Sorkin has apologised to Tim Cook after tearing into the Apple CEO in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, AppleInsider reports.

The screenwriter behind Universal’s upcoming Steve Jobs biopic originally took offence to Cook’s recent comments on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert,” when the Apple CEO called the slew of new Steve Jobs movies “opportunistic,”

But he now says that both he and Tim Cook “probably both went a little too far.”

“I apologise to Tim Cook,” Sorkin told E! News. “I hope when he sees the movie, he enjoys it as much as I enjoy his products.”

Sorkin was referring to some comments he made to the Hollywood Reporter late last week.

“Nobody did this movie to get rich,” he said.”Secondly, Tim Cook should really see the movie before he decides what it is.”

In hindsight, though, it’s probably Sorkin’s final accusation that he considered to be going too far. Sorkin effectively called Cook a hyprocrite for judging those making money from Steve Jobs movies, given that some Apple suppliers like Foxconn have been known to underpay their workers, and use child labour.

“If you’ve got a factory full of children in China assembling phones for 17 cents an hour, you’ve got a lot of nerve calling someone else opportunistic,” he said.

Cook hasn’t seen Danny Boyle’s Jobs biopic yet, but Steve Wozniak, who cofounded Apple with Jobs back in 1976 has already watched a rough cut. He said that it was a far more accurate portrayal of his friend’s life than a previous film, “Jobs,” which starred Ashton Kutcher.

