Aaron Schock's father had the best response to his son's scandals

Former Rep. Aaron Schock’s (R-Illinois) has a pretty damning assessment of his son’s future one day after he resigned form Congress.

In a Tuesday interview with ABC7, Dr. Richard Schock said of the former congressman could be headed to jail.

“Ten years from now, whatever he’s doing, he’ll be successful at it. I promise you that. Two years from now he’ll be successful — if he’s not in jail,” he said.

Schock resigned on Monday amid a series of ethics flaps. Among other things, reports have accused him of misusing taxpayer and campaign funds to maintain a lavish lifestyle. Shock, just 33 years old, had been considered a rising star in his party.

Richard Schock, speaking in somber tones outside of his home in Peoria, Illinois, insisted his son is fundamentally a good person who was simply careless with his paperwork.

“He’s had a good run. He’s done a lot of good. He’s helped a lot of people. He won in this district by 75%. Obviously, a lot of people think he’s doing a good job,” he said. “And everybody I talk to still supports him and prays for him and hopes he comes through this. He’s going through a very tough time right now because in his heart, he has always wanted to do what was right and what was good.”

Richard Schock said his son was concerned his supporters could be got up in potential legal drama. According to The Washington Post, the Office of Congressional Ethics has launched an investigation of Schock’s spending practices.

The elder Schock also addressed the rumour that his son is gay and suggested it fed into a negative narrative about him.

“Aaron is a little different. He wears stylish clothing, and yet he’s not gay. And he’s not married. And he’s not running around with women. So everyone’s throwing up their arms. They can’t figure out Aaron so [they think] he must be crooked,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

