Aaron Rodgers Told His Critics To 'Shhhh' After Dominating The Texans

Aaron Rodgers lead his Green Bay Packers to a victory over the previously undefeated Texans last night with 338 passing yards and six passes for touchdowns.



During a post-game interview, Rodgers’ gave the most perfect answer when a reporter asked what he told his critics tonight:



Breaking sports news video. MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL highlights and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.