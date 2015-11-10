Aaron Rodgers angrily threw a Microsoft Surface tablet after throwing a crucial interception

Scott Davis
Aaron rodgers throws tabletVia Vine

The Green Bay Packers weren’t able to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as some late-game heroics from Aaron Rodgers came up short.

On a final drive to tie the game, Rodgers threw an interception on the four-yard line, effectively ending the game.

Here’s the interception:


Afterward, cameras caught Rodgers reviewing the play on Microsoft’s Surface tablets when he got angry and threw it to the ground:


As SB Nation’s James Dator pointed out, Rodgers had a wide open Randall Cobb in the end zone. Rodgers saw this on the replay and tossed the tablet in anger:

Randall cobb openPlay GIFVia SB Nation

Rodgers said after the game, “It’s a frustrating game [at times]. It’s exhilarating, but also frustrating when you make a mistake like that.”

Between this and NFL announcers constantly calling the Surface tablets iPads, it was another rough day for the Surface.

