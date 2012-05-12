Aaron Rodgers Says One Of The Most Important Components Of A centre Is His Butt

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went on TSN radio this week to discuss what he thinks makes a great centre.



You may think it’s someone who can block for him, and snap the ball with accuracy. But it really has nothing to do with skill and everything to do with butts.

Butt height and butt sweat, that is.

Rodgers said:

“There’s two main components that a centre needs to have, and it’s not quickness or agility or snapping or anything. It’s two things: One, he has to have a good height, and I’m talking about where his butt rests. It can’t be too low because I don’t wanna get deep in that stance and it can’t be too high so I feel like I’m standing up. It’s gotta be just right. He’s got that.”

As for the butt sweat:

“And the second is most important, and that’s sweating. How much do they sweat? The worst thing that you can have is third, fourth quarter on a October day where it’s 65, 70 degrees and he’s sweating through his pants. Because that is not a situation you wanna be in.”

His current centre, Jeff Saturday, apparently has a perfect butt height. Congratulations Jeff!

