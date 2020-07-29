Aaron Rodgers says he thinks the Packers will eventually move on from him after they traded up to draft a quarterback

Ben Margot/AP Images Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers said he is not bitter about the Green Bay Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

When asked if the Packers would eventually move on from him or make Love sit, Rodgers said, “I think probably the first … Just look at the facts.”

Rodgers reiterated his desire to play into his 40s and said, “I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay.”

Rodgers said he reached out to Love to congratulate him and welcome him to the team, though in previous interviews, he said he is confident he could beat a rookie quarterback.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aaron Rodgers understands what the Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love means for his future.

The Packers shocked the NFL world during the 2020 draft by trading up to select Love, a quarterback from Utah State, in the first round.

The Packers, of course, still have Rodgers, who, while not at his peak anymore, is still a high-quality starter. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship last season. Many assumed Green Bay would add one of the many highly regarded wide receiver prospects from this draft to give Rodgers another weapon for the 2020 season.

While Rodgers was surprised by the Packers decision, he told NFL Network’s Andrew Brandt on a podcast that he is not bitter about it.

“I get it, I really do,” Rodgers told Brandt. “I don’t harbour any ill will over it. Was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be?… I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it.”

The Packers’ decision immediately shines a spotlight on the team’s future: Do they move on from Rodgers, a future Fall of Famer, or do they make Love, a first-round selection, sit for multiple years?

Brandt said to Rodgers: “The team either has to choose about, ‘We’re going to move on from Aaron Rodgers,’ which sounds nuts, or, ‘We’re just not going to play our first-round draft pick.’ How does this end?” Rodgers said the Packers will choose Love over him.

“I think probably the first. The former,” Rodgers said. “I think that’s what probably happens. Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him.”

Rodgers even seemed to suggest his career won’t end in Green Bay.

“I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay. I love the city. I grew up there, really. I got there when I was 21, I’m 36 now. A lot of changes during that time.”

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images The Packers took Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the draft.

Rodgers reiterated his desire to play into his 40s.

As for how Rodgers handled the Packers’ decision on draft night, he acknowledged he was looking for the Packers to draft a wide receiver. When they didn’t – he turned to tequila.

“I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well,” Rodgers said. “Once I got that text [that the Packers were drafting Love], I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers.

“I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling and there was going to be the, ‘Hey, is everything fine? You ok?’ Yeah, I’m fine. I wasn’t elated by the pick … but at the same time, I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.”

Rodgers said he contacted Love to congratulate him and tell him he was excited to work with him.

“The last thing you want to deal with is any negativity around, like, realising a childhood dream.”

Though Rodgers said he wasn’t going to advocate for his spot, that doesn’t mean he’ll willingly relinquish it either. In a radio interview before the draft, Rodgers said that any quarterback the Packers drafted would not be able to beat him out in training camp. That may be doubly true after a truncated offseason that hasn’t allowed for in-person meetings and practices.

While Rodgers looks likely to remain the starter this year, 2021 should raise a big question for the Packers: Rodgers or Love?

Watch the clip from the podcast below:

???? New show???? 10 QUESTIONS with Kyle Brandt It’s a Game Show / Talk Show. Really fun. Episode 1: Aaron Rodgers. He was phenomenal. Premiers August 12th. @spotifypodcasts @ringer

Follow now- https://t.co/Zat1MWrmbD pic.twitter.com/mU6Vm0JfMg — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.