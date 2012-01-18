Miss America Wants Aaron Rodgers To Call Her

Photo: Getty Images

His Green Bay Packers may have been sent packing after losing to the New York Giants this weekend, but it’s not all bad for Aaron Rodgers.During Saturday night’s Miss America pageant, Miss Wisconsin, and the pageant’s eventual winner, Laura Kaeppeler introduced herself to the audience and millions more watching on television by saying, “If your’e watching Aaron Rodgers, call me.”



Eli and the Giants may be moving on, but Rodgers has something else to keep him occupied during the offseason.

