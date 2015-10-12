Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception at Lambeau Field in 3 years

Emmett Knowlton
St. Louis Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis picked off Aaron Rodgers today in Green Bay — something that hasn’t happened to Rodgers in Lambeau Field since December 2, 2012.

Before the interception, Rodgers had played 19 games (including playoffs) in Lambeau Field, in which he’d thrown 580 passes for 48 touchdowns. Those are pretty mind-boggling numbers, and Laurinaitis just busted one of the biggest streaks in football.

Luckily for Rodgers and the Packers, Nick Foles threw an interception on the subsequent possession.

