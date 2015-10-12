Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception at Lambeau Field in 3 years

St. Louis Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis picked off Aaron Rodgers today in Green Bay — something that hasn’t happened to Rodgers in Lambeau Field since December 2, 2012.

Here’s the pick:

Before the interception, Rodgers had played 19 games (including playoffs) in Lambeau Field, in which he’d thrown 580 passes for 48 touchdowns. Those are pretty mind-boggling numbers, and Laurinaitis just busted one of the biggest streaks in football.

Luckily for Rodgers and the Packers, Nick Foles threw an interception on the subsequent possession.

