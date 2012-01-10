Aaron Rodgers Joined A Frat During The Packers' Bye Week

Photo: Twitter.com/TKE_Fraternity

It seems like Aaron Rodgers had A LOT of free time over the Green Bay Packers bye week, as he and fellow Packers QB Graham Harrell joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at St. Norbert College (via Larry Brown Sports) in Wisconsin.Both Rodgers and Harrell were “loosely affiliated” with TKE while at their respective schools, Cal and Texas Tech. Cal head coach Jeff Tedford didn’t allow Rodgers to formally join the frat because of his commitment to play football.



The idea of joining a fraternity came up while the two quarterbacks chatted about college life with a mutual friend.

The two will be considered alumni of the chapter.

We just have one question, though, will Rodgers’ TKE bros now also get the discount double check?

