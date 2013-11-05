Report: Aaron Rodgers' Injury Isn't As Bad As First Feared, Could Be Out Three Weeks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left last night’s 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in the first quarter with a collarbone injury.

Initial reports were that Rodgers fractured his collarbone — an injury that typically takes 6-to-10 weeks to heal.

But this morning ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Rodgers might miss less than a month, at least based on early test results.

“More definitive scans today but initial tests showed small fracture in Aaron Rodgers’ collarbone that could sideline him about three weeks,” Schefter reports, adding that the team will wait to make a firm determination after Rodgers undergoes more tests today.

This would be a big relief.

The Packers have been hit hard by injuries this year. Wide receiver Randall Cobb is out for the year and tight end Jermichael Finley is still recovering from a concussion.

The brilliance of Rodgers was the only thing keeping them in contention.

Green Bay has an easy schedule of the next three weeks. They play Philly, the Giants, and Minnesota before the traditional Thanksgiving game against Detroit.

If Schefter’s initial timetable is correct, they got incredibly lucky with the timing of Rodgers’ injury.

