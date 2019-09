Growing out a thick mustache is a bold move for somebody as sensitive about his appearance as Aaron Rodgers. But if he was able to swallow his fears and did it to support prostate cancer awareness, then good for him. Of course, it is still not as impressive as Alexi Lalas’ mustache, but it is a good solid effort…



Photo: NBC Sports

