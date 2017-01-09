Aaron Rodgers completes another ridiculous Hail Mary with perfect ball placement to give Packers a huge halftime score

After a slow start to their Wild Card game vs. the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers got going in the second quarter, thanks, as always, to Aaron Rodgers.

At the end of the second quarter, with the Packers leading 7-6, Rodgers made magic happen yet again.

With five second remaining, on 4th and 2, Rodgers scrambled around an oncoming Giants defence and uncorked a Hail Mary from the Packers’ 48.

The ball sailed through the air and Randall Cobb easily slid behind a pack of players to catch the touchdown.

Unreal.







