Packers Score Freak Touchdown After An Aaron Rodgers Fumble

The Green Bay Packers took the lead over the Chicago Bears in the second quarter after an Aaron Rodgers fumble led to a touchdown.

Rodgers had the ball stripped out of his hand as he was attempting a pass and the ball landed on the turf. Packers wide receiver casually picked up the ball and held it until he realised no whistles had been blown so he sprinted to the endzone.

The play was reviewed and referees confirmed that Rodgers’ arm was not moving forward when the fumble occurred and the touchdown stood.

The winner of this game goes to the playoffs, the loser goes home.

