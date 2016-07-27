Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at his 'Bachelorette' contestant brother

Aaron Rodgers has spoken up about his family drama, sort of.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has stayed relatively silent since his younger brother Jordan, currently a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” hinted at some familial drama during the show.

After explaining that Aaron wouldn’t be around for the hometown dates, Jordan explained that he has a different relationship with his family than Aaron does.

“It’s kind of the way he’s chosen to do life,” he said on the show. “And I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. It’s not ideal. And I love him and can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and deal with the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. I don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

Jordan also said he didn’t think his brother knew he was on the show.

Well, he was right about that much — Aaron hasn’t been watching.

During an interview with ABC news affiliate WISN 12 News, Aaron said, “I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot.”

And to further elaborate, he gave a fairly simple, albeit slightly shady response: “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just … I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Jordan is one of the final two contestants. The winner will be revealed during the finale August 1.

