Aaron Rodgers Didn't Tell His Teammates What He Was Doing On The Fake Spike That Fooled Everyone

The Green Bay Packers got a huge road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, driving the length of the field in the final minute and scoring a game-winning touchdown with three seconds left.

One play before the game-winning touchdown pass, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers executed a perfect fake-spike to get the ball down to the four-yard-line. As the Dolphins defence stood still waiting for Rodgers to spike the ball and stop the clock with 12 seconds left at the 16-yard line, he fired a pass to a wide-open Davante Adams.

Everyone was fooled.

Adams had no idea the ball was coming to him, Rodgers told SI’s Peter King after the game.

Here’s the play:





Rodgers told King:

“I was looking at Davante Adams, but he wasn’t looking at me. In a situation like that, you want to make eye-contact so he knows something might be coming. But not this time. He didn’t know what I was going to do. “I saw the corner on that side [Cortland Finnegan], at the last second, back off to about 12 yards off Davante. And I’m thinking there, ‘They’re giving us free yards.'”

As you can see, there were no defenders within 10 yards of Adams.

Rodgers told the Green Bay Press Gazette that no one knew he was going to do it:

“It’s one of those things that you don’t really tell anybody what’s going on. You’re just yelling ‘clock’ and signaling ‘clock,’ and then right before I snapped it, I looked out to the right and they were way off outside. So I just kind of faked it and moved. Davante wasn’t looking at me initially, but after he saw me, probably moving, he looked and I threw it.”

Jordy Nelson obviously didn’t know what was going on. He didn’t move an inch once the ball was snapped:

While the fake-spike didn’t result in the game-winning touchdown, it gave the Packers a much better shot of getting it in the endzone. If Rodgers had spiked it, it would have been 3rd and 5 from the 16-yard-line with 12 seconds left. Green Bay would have had two shots into the end zone from 16 yards out — a relatively low-percentage play.

Instead, they ran a play from the four-yard-line with five seconds left.

They scored and won the game:





