Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick sent an 18-year-old 400 ice pops after she professed her love for him in a viral video. The teen says she's 'extremely embarrassed' but 'not surprised.'

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports; Callie Kessler Aaron Rodgers, left, and Callie Kessler, right.

Callie Kessler, 18, shared a video on Twitter of her professing her love for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

At the time, she was eating a popsicle and feeling the after-effects of anesthesia following surgery to remove her tonsils.

“I love him. I want Aaron Rodgers to come and then my throat wouldn’t hurt. Then we could be best friends forever,” she said in the video. “[Rodgers] would buy me 400 popsicles.”

Rodgers’ girlfriend, former racing driver Danica Patrick, contacted Kessler after watching the video and sent the teen 400 Otter Pops.

Kessler, a lifelong Packers fan, told Insider she was “extremely embarrassed” over the video but wasn’t surprised by what she said.

Callie Kessler, 18, shared video on Twitter last week showing her eating a Popsicle while crying about the Green Bay Packers after undergoing a surgery to remove her tonsils.

“I was extremely embarrassed watching the video for the first time but I was not surprised that I was saying all of those things,” Kessler told Insider.

In the video, Kessler said she believed that Rodgers would buy her 400 popsicles if he were there with her.

“Aaron Rodgers is the man,” she says in the video. “He always will be, and I love him. I want Aaron Rodgers to come and then my throat wouldn’t hurt. Then we could be best friends forever… Aaron Rodgers, he would buy me 400 popsicles.”

I guess you can say I love the packers even under anesthesia ? @AaronRodgers12 @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/YR6ZjlHIrk — callie kessler (@Calliekessler) February 5, 2020

The video went viral and was eventually seen by Patrick, who is Rodgers’ girlfriend. Patrick responded to the video on Twitter and asked for Kessler’s address.

We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. ????

We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! ???????? @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 8, 2020

On Monday, Kessler posted an update – a photo of her, decked out in Packers gear, posing with four boxes of Otter Pops.

Though Kessler lives in Connecticut, her parents are Packers fans and they passed the fandom down to her. She said the team’s playoffs loss in January was “heartbreaking.”

She never expected Patrick to reach out about her post-surgery video, and when she did, Kessler said she was “completely shocked.”

When asked what she would say to Rodgers if she ever met him, she said: “I’m sorry for being so embarrassing.”

“But he’s a great role model and someone who I look up to,” Kessler said of Rodgers, who has been with Green Bay for 15 years. “Go Packs Go.”

