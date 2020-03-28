Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were nearly stuck in Peru as the country shut down due to the coronavirus: 'We made it by about 15 minutes'

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Rodgers had a close call with his travel plans while departing Peru, but wound up making it out of the country just in time.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick’s recent trip to Peru almost came to a disappointing end.

Rodgers and Patrick were nearly stuck in Peru as the country went into quarantine to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

As Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, they made it out of the country “by about 15 minutes.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick had a close call while getting home from a recent trip to Peru.

As Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, he and former driver Danica Patrick were nearly stuck in Peru as the country went into quarantine in mid-March.

“About a week ago, I was in Peru. Nine days I guess,” Rodgers told McAfee over the phone. “Right before they shut the country down, just got out. That was quite the ordeal.”

Rodgers said that their journey out of the country felt like something out of a movie.

“Have you seen the movie ‘Argo?'” Rodgers asked McAfee. “There’s that scene at the end where they’re racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us – we didn’t have to speak Farsi to get back into the country. But there were some moments where we were worried that we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport.”

The lockdown in Peru has left some Americans stuck in the country to wait out the quarantine, including freelance journalist Dylan Baddour, who wrote about the experience for NPR.

Rodgers said that things were pretty intense from the moment they arrived at the airport.

“When we rolled up to the airport at like seven in the morning, it was wall to wall people. You couldn’t move,” Rodgers said.

“I was thinking ‘This isn’t very safe.’ Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air. But we somehow made it through. Then they shut the airport down because there was really bad weather. Then they kind of had a drop-dead time when they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes. Made it back.”

Rodgers said he and Patrick are feeling well, having not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 since landing back home safely.

You can listen to Rodgers explain the ordeal here, starting at the six-minute mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.