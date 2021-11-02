NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is giving out $1 million in bitcoin, but not every lucky fan is getting the same amount

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Monday he was giving away bitcoin worth $US1 ($AU1) billion via Cash App.

But not every lucky fan got the same amount, as people on Twitter posted screenshots of bitcoin worth $US10 ($AU13) or $US100 ($AU133).

The three-time NFL MVP said his partnership with Square’s service will let him take some of his salary in bitcoin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Monday he was giving away $US1 ($AU1) million in bitcoin to fans via a collaboration with Square’s mobile payments service.

“To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $US1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp,” he said in a Halloween-themed video posted to Twitter.

The reigning 2020 NFL Most Valued Player also said he’s partnering with Square’s CashApp to take some of his salary in the leading cryptocurrency, which has grown in popularity over the past year. Bitcoin was last trading 2.3% higher on the day at $US63,285 ($AU83,993), according to data from CoinDesk, and is up 118% so far this year.

“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said.

But it appears not every lucky fan who scored a handout got the same amount of bitcoin. Tweets by CashApp users on the same thread showed some got bitcoin worth around $US10 ($AU13), and others $US100 ($AU133).

Aaron didn’t say on Twitter that the giveaways would vary, and Cash App did not respond to Insider’s request for clarification by the time of writing.

Rodgers, who signed a four-year contract worth $US134 ($AU178) million with the Packers in 2018, is the latest athlete to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. Tom Brady, who cofounded his own NFT platform Autograph, recently gave a fan an entire bitcoin, worth $US62,081 ($AU82,395) at the time.

Bitcoin is projected to be among the top five strongest performing investments by 2024, with an estimated market value of over $US5 ($AU7) trillion, according to a study by Forex Suggest. If it happens to top that mark, its market capitalization would surpass that of tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet by over a trillion dollars.

