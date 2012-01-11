A Packers Receiver Says Aaron Rodgers Is Better Than Brett Favre

Photo: AP

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has played under both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and his play improved immensely when Rodgers took over the starting role.Jennings went on the Ian O’Connor Show on ESPN Radio and said he thinks Rodgers is the better quarterback (via ProFootball Talk):



“They both bring different things to the table, but honestly right now I definitely have to go with … Aaron, his body of work at such a young age, his attention to detail, his discipline, I think it’s really second to none — its un-paralleled,” Jennings said.

In two seasons with Favre, Jennings caught 98 balls and scored 15 touchdowns, but in 61 games for Rodgers, Jennings has 291 receptions and 34 touchdowns.

Sorry, Favre.

