NFL star Aaron Rodgers didn't even know his brother was going on 'The Bachelorette'

Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” hinted at a family feud.

During his one-on-one date with JoJo, front-runner Jordan Rodgers revealed there is a bit of a rift between him and his brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Next week’s episode will feature the home town dates, so JoJo wanted to know what Rodgers family members she’d be meeting. Jordan talked up his older brother, Luke, as the “funniest guy” he knows, and he also mentioned his mum and dad, as well as his brother’s French bulldog.

But he said Aaron, his middle brother, wouldn’t be there.

“Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan explained.

Jordan didn’t stop there. He elaborated on his family dynamic and implied that Aaron didn’t have the same relationship with the rest of the Rodgers clan.



“It’s kind of the way he’s chosen to do life,” he said. “And I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. It’s not ideal. And I love him and can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and deal with the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. I don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

The estrangement between brothers even led Jordan to add that he didn’t think his brother knew he was going to be on the reality dating show.

Jordan previously called his relationship with Aaron “complicated” during an appearance on Garbage Time Podcast in June.

Some fans have speculated that actress Olivia Munn, Aaron’s girlfriend, might have something to do with the strained relationship.

Munn is good friends with Brittany Farrar, Jordan’s ex-girlfriend, and the two often post photos together.



In fact, there’s actually a lot of photos of the two of them together.



After the premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Farrar posted an Instagram calling Jordan out for allegedly cheating after he blamed football for their breakup.

“Riding the bench doesn’t get in the way of a relationship, but cheating does,” she said. She also added the hashtags #yourpitchisntperfect, #alwayswantedtobefamous, and #dreamscometrue to add more fuel to the fire.



If Jordan did cheat on Farrar, Munn could have reason to dislike the boy who treated her friend poorly, but everything is purely speculation at this point.

Also on the one-on-one date, Jordan explained he was bothered that fellow contestant James Taylor called him “entitled,” hinting at a slight tinge of jealousy.

“That just really strikes a chord with me. … Because, frankly, at every step of my life, I was just kind of disappointed,” Jordan said. “No matter what I did, it was never good enough for a coach or for a teammate, because I was being compared to someone who did it the best.”

Though both Aaron and Jordan pursued pro football careers, Aaron has been the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback since 2008 and has been voted the NFL MVP twice.

Jordan’s pro career had a slightly different trajectory. He was first signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and moved twice — to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins — before retiring in 2015.

“I could’ve kept playing, but football didn’t define me,” Jordan said. “And not having a great relationship with my brother Aaron, or what people think that relationship should be, didn’t define me. I’m defined by the character I have.”

You can watch Jordan explain below and decide for yourself:



