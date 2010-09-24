US

Watch The CEO Of Barrick Gold Joke About How Much He LOVES Bernanke

Gregory White

Aaron Regent, President and CEO of Barrick Gold, spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the gold market.

  • 0:40 There are a lot of price supportive factors that should encourage gold to go higher; many of these are macro factors, such as government deficits and trade economic imbalances. Supply has also fallen for Barrick Gold.
  • 1:25 It is very difficult to find new mines.
  • 1:55 The gold ETF and the role of gold in portfolios is becoming increasingly important. But, in reality, the industry is very small, so it doesn’t take a lot of capital to flow into the industry to change things.
  • 3:00 Lots of jokes about Bernanke helping his company.
  • 3:50 If China goes into recession, gold could get hit. If the U.S. dollar becomes stronger, gold could be hit too.
  • 4:45 We are at the 40 year average in terms of oil and copper priced in gold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.