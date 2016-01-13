Aaron Paul's new show for Hulu looks just as intense as 'Breaking Bad'

Aaron Paul is conflicted in the teaser trailer for Hulu’s “The Path.”

Written and created by Jessica Goldeberg, the series centres on a family that’s part of the fictional Meyerist Movement, a cult-like group in upstate New York.

Paul, known best for his role in “Breaking Bad,” stars as a husband who is struggling to deal with his life in the cult. The show also features Michelle Monaghan as Paul’s wife and Hugh Dancy as the creepy cult leader.

And for fans of “Breaking Bad,” there’s certainly no shortage of intensity in the clip for his new show.

The 10-episode series, produced by “Parenthood’s” Jason Katmis, premieres March 30 on Hulu.

Watch the teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

