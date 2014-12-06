Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Launches A Vulgar Yo App Clone

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has his own app called “YB,” named after his character Jesse Pinkman’s two favourite phrases, “yo” and “b—-.”

Yo Bitch! To everyone that has ever asked me to call them a bitch, here you go. It’s an App Bitch! Happy Holidays. https://t.co/CjS1rcSROe

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) December 5, 2014

YB is basically a clone of the popular messaging app Yo. The app features vocals recorded by Paul himself, and the greetings let you send and receive messages using everything from the classic “Yo b—-!” phrase all the way to variations like “Bueno b—-!”

YB includes in-app purchases in the form of extra greetings packs, which include additional phrases recorded by Paul.

The app also promises you’ll be able to “participate in contests with Aaron to win phrase packs,” but for now you can pick up a free phrase pack in addition to a host of others including a “Socrates,” “Love,” and “More is More” packs.

YB is only available for iOS currently, but Paul promises that an Android version is in the works.

YoBitch Android App coming early 2015. Happy Holidays Bitch. #YB

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) December 5, 2014

To download YB for iOS, click here.

And, for comparison here is what Yo looks like:

