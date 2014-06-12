The One Thing In Aaron Paul's New Xbox One Commercials Microsoft Hopes You Don't Notice

Microsoft recently recruited “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul to star in a few new ads for the Xbox One.

The commercials highlight the console’s lower $US399 price tag that went into effect June 9.

Paul shows off some of the console’s best features including exclusive title “Titanfall” and “Snap” which allows players to do two things at once like watching TV while playing video games (something that, while cool, doesn’t really make much sense. You can’t give your full attention to a video game and pay attention to a TV show or movie at the same time).

The funniest parts about these two trailers are that Paul shows off some of the Xbox One’s voice features. You need the Kinect in order to do all of those fancy voice commands like “Xbox, watch TV,” “Xbox, Snap,” or “Xbox, volume up.”

There’s one problem.

The $US399 Xbox One doesn’t come with the Kinect.

Take a closer look at the ads and you may have missed the fine print that says: “Kinect sensor required for voice functionality and Skype video calling features” and “Kinect sold separately.”

If you want to do all those cool things Paul’s doing in the commercial, you can’t unless you buy the $US499 Xbox One.

