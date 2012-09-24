Aaron Paul Could Not Believe His Emmy Win

We bet “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is glad he didn’t kill Aaron Paul’s character Jesse off after season 1 as originally planned.
Last night, Paul won the sole Emmy for AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad,” beating out co-star Giancarlo Esposito after an explosive season four.
Though undeniably well-deserved, Paul’s second win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series came as a shock, but perhaps not to anyone more than the actor himself.
Take a look at Paul’s reactions to winning last night.
Paul upon hearing he won the Emmy over Esposito:
Photo: John Shearer / AP, Invision
However, the two graciously hugged in one of the best moments of the Emmys (There was even a kiss in there):
Photo: ABC
(Of course he stopped for a bromantic embrace with co-star Bryan Cranston, too):
Photo: ABC
Paul still looked stunned, jogging to accept his award:
Photo: ABC
When he made it to the stage he was still in disbelief:
Photo: John Shearer / Invision, AP
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter
It didn’t take long for the win to sink in though:
Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP, Invision
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
