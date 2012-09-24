Aaron Paul Could Not Believe His Emmy Win

Kirsten Acuna

We bet “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is glad he didn’t kill Aaron Paul’s character Jesse off after season 1 as originally planned.

Last night, Paul won the sole Emmy for AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad,” beating out co-star Giancarlo Esposito after an explosive season four. 

Though undeniably well-deserved, Paul’s second win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series came as a shock, but perhaps not to anyone more than the actor himself.

Take a look at Paul’s reactions to winning last night.

Paul upon hearing he won the Emmy over Esposito:

However, the two graciously hugged in one of the best moments of the Emmys (There was even a kiss in there):
 

(Of course he stopped for a bromantic embrace with co-star Bryan Cranston, too):

Paul still looked stunned, jogging to accept his award:

When he made it to the stage he was still in disbelief: 

It didn’t take long for the win to sink in though: 

