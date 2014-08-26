Aaron Paul Wins Third Emmy For 'Breaking Bad'

Yeah, “Breaking Bad” fans!

Aaron Paul has won his third Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor on “Breaking Bad.”

The 34-year-old actor was up against Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”), Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”), Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”).

Paul previously won two Emmys for his role as meth dealer and cook Jesse Pinkman on the AMC series in 2010 and 2012.

