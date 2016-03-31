Aaron Paul's new show about a cult has all kinds of connections to Scientology

Hulu’s new cult drama, “The Path,” isn’t a slam dunk at first. But it slowly grows on you.

In much the same way I imagine a real cult lures new members in, “The Path’s” cult, or movement as the show’s Meyerists would rather be called, starts off with providing the basics of food and shelter, and then it offers family. And that’s when you start to realise you’re in too deep. This occurs at about the end of episode two.

There were three big reasons why this show got a lot of early attention. First, its executive producer is Jason Katims, who has mastered the art of low-rated shows with, cough, cult followings, such as “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.”

Second, it could be Aaron Paul’s next big series after starring on “Breaking Bad” — again, a show that was already legendary in its time. And now that it’s over, its reputation has reached mythic levels.

And lastly, the show was announced after HBO’s airing of Alex Gibney’s Scientology documentary, “Going Clear,” stoking the public’s interest in the secretive L. Ron Hubbard-created religion and its alleged means of keeping its members loyal.

On that third point, “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg has sworn the show isn’t based on Scientology. But its mind-reading machines, intense reparative methods used on members who have broken the rules, and the “Dianetics”-like book that acts as a Bible all say otherwise.

When the series starts, the Meyerists are at a crossroads. Managing to stay under the radar for years, their latest rescue mission has garnered some local press. Meanwhile, family members of those who were rescued are wondering why their loved ones haven’t gotten in touch. The founder is away in Cuba trying to track down the last few lines of a great mythological text, “The Ladder.” That’s the story Cal (“Hannibal” actor Hugh Dancy) is telling, at least.

At the same time, Aaron Paul’s Eddie is beginning to have doubts about the religion. And in hiding his feelings, his wife Sarah (Michelle Monaghan), a high-ranking member of the religion, believes he’s having an affair. And their teen son is having all kinds of awakenings of his own.

Having watched three episodes of the season’s 10, “The Path” can feel like it’s trying to tell too many stories at once. And as I said before, it’s not until the end of the second episode where I felt the story was really beginning to start, and its most cultish aspects became apparent.

That may be ok for some people. But if I didn’t have to review this show, I would have stopped watching after the first episode and never gotten hooked. By forging ahead, I did feel things start to cook. Now I’m interested in seeing them boil over.

Hulu debuts the first two episodes of “The Path” on Wednesday.

