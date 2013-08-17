7 Things We Learned From Aaron Paul's Awesome Reddit AMA

theaaronpaul / Reddit Aaron Paul hosted a revealing ‘Breaking Bad’ Reddit AMA Tuesday.

Following the

epic season 5 return of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,”actor Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) hosted a

Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA).

Previously, fellow co-star Bryan Cranston hosted an AMA back in June. We’re pretty sure this one tops Cranston.

Paul opened up about his favourite scenes, episode, and a time he blacked out on set.

We’ve compiled a few of his best responses.

If you have time, you should seriously consider checking out the AMA in its entirety.

He received a concussion and had to go to the ER while filming Season 2, Episode 2 “Grilled”:

“Raymond Cruz who played Tuco gave me a concussion during the episode Grilled where Tuco takes Walt and Jesse to his shack in the middle of nowhere where we meet the famous Uncle Tio. Tuco takes Jesse and he throws him through the screen door outside, and if you watch it back you’ll notice that my head gets caught inside the wooden screen door and it flips me around and lands me on my stomach and the door splinters into a million pieces. Raymond just thought I was acting so he continued and kicked me in the side and picked me up over his shoulder and threw me against the house, but in reality I was pretty much unconscious the other time. I kept pleading to him saying “stop”. The next thing I know I guess I blacked out and I woke up to a flashlight in our eyes and it was our medic. And then I hopped up acting like nothing wrong, but it appeared like I was drunk, and I kept saying “let’s finish the scene” but then my eye started swelling shut so they took me to the hospital. Just another fun day on the set of Breaking Bad!”

The most difficult scene for him from “Breaking Bad” was in Season 3, Episode 12 “Phoenix”:

“I honestly think the hardest scene for me to do was when Jesse woke up and found Jane lying next to him dead. Looking at Jane through Jesse’s eyes that day was very hard and emotional for all of us. When that day was over, I couldn’t be happier that it was over because I really, truly felt I was living those tortured moments with Jesse.”

His favourite episode of “Breaking Bad” is Season 2, Episode 9 “4 Days Out”:

“I loved everything about that episode. I loved the dynamic between Walt and Jesse through the entire thing about how they were just desperately trying to find a way out of the predicament they were in. I loved shooting that episode. It was mainly just Bryan and myself for the entire thing. And that’s always a good time. Plus that’s the episode where Jesse truly thought deep down inside that they were about to build a robot to save them. That line was actually improvised. I remember that scene, it was a Friday night, and we had wrapped. In the scene I asked Walt “What are we going to build?”. He says “you said it before” and then I was supposed to just supposed to stand there with a confused expression on my face. But then Nick, our focus puller, told me I should respond to Walt’s question wit “A robot?”. So we pretended there was something wrong with the initial shot so I could do it again.

Watch the scene:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Paul never had any acting classes. He’s a natural:

“The only training I have is really trial and error. I never went to any sort of class. When I came out to LA I was 17 years old and I sat in on two different classes. What I saw during those classes was them doing these strange acting exercises which I didn’t understand. I always just thought “hey, pretend like you’re being someone else and that’s all there is to it.” I wasn’t a fan of those classes so if I go into an audition and fail miserably, I just think to myself “well, let’s not do that again” and “do better.” So that’s really it. I just force myself to truly believe that I am living the situation through the character.”

His favourite scene from “Breaking Bad”:

“I have so many favourites, but the first thing that comes to mind right now is the infamous dinner scene with Mr. and Mrs. White. I think the glass of water became Jesse’s security blanket it in a way and I love that about that scene. But there’s been so many fun scenes to shoot. So anytime I as Jesse Pinkman can release my pent up anger told Walt is always a good time. So the time that Jesse shows up to Walt’s house and thinks that he found on that he poisoned Brock, and he puts a gun to his head. That was a lot of fun.”

Bryan Cranston was always walking around set in his underwear.

“Another funny fact about Bryan Cranston – we all know that from Malcolm in the Middle to Breaking Bad, his characters tended to wear tidy whities, but what you don’t know is that any close-up shot of Bryan on Breaking Bad where you didn’t see the lower half of his body, his pants were always off. His pant were always off. True story, I’m not even joking. His pants are always off.”

You can enter to win a chance to watch the “Breaking Bad” series finale with him and the cast!

“The final episode ever will be played at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 29 and the tickets will go on sale the day after Labour Day and all of the proceeds will go to benefit Kind Campaign. There will be a Q&A following the finale with myself and a few of the cast members.

But you can go to omaze.com/breakingbad now and enter for the chance to hang with me and the cast at the finale. Every entry supports Kind Campaign.”

Paul filmed his favourite five moments from his Reddit AMA. Check them out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

