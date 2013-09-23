Aaron Paul Brilliantly Photobombs Bryan Cranston On The Emmys Red Carpet

Kirsten Acuna

We know Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston love to goof around at red carpet events.

So with “Breaking Bad” ending, it’s no surprise that the two are getting in as much face time as possible at the 65th Primetime Emmys.

While Cranston was busy with a photo-op, Paul sneakily popped in behind him …

Aaron paul bryan cranston emmysKevork Djansezian / Getty Images

… to make probably the best photobomb of the night.

Aaron paul bryan cranstonKevork Djansezian/Stringer, Getty Images

Even if the two didn’t win Emmys, they know how to keep it light.

Aaron paul bryan cranston funny face emmys 2013Todd Williamson/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

