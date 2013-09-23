Aaron Paul Brilliantly Photobombs Bryan Cranston On The Emmys Red Carpet

We know Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston love to goof around at red carpet events.

So with “Breaking Bad” ending, it’s no surprise that the two are getting in as much face time as possible at the 65th Primetime Emmys.

While Cranston was busy with a photo-op, Paul sneakily popped in behind him …

… to make probably the best photobomb of the night.

Even if the two didn’t win Emmys, they know how to keep it light.

