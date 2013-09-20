Aaron Paul: People Harass Me To Find Out How 'Breaking Bad' Ends

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday to discuss his crazy fan following and the end to AMC’s hit series.

With only two episodes left, Paul tells Kimmel fans are constantly asking him about the ending to the show, something he doesn’t mind sharing.

“It is just madness out there.” says Paul.”People come up to me constantly just begging to have me tell them what is happening with the show … how it’s going to end. They just constantly harass me. Finally, I’m just like, ‘All right, fine. I will tell you.'”

However, before Paul gets the chance to say another word, he says fans stop him.

“They just start screaming at me, ‘How dare you! Don’t tell me!'” Paul tells Kimmel.

If you’re wondering about the last two episodes, Paul says it continues to get even crazier. (That’s difficult to imagine after last week’s jaw-dropping episode.)

“Last week’s episode was pretty messy,” says Paul. “The final two episodes are so much more messier. It goes to a place where … It gets so crazy, I can’t wait for people to see how it all plays out.”

Watch Paul discuss the final episodes of “Breaking Bad” below:

Paul also shared that he held a screening of the most recent episode for fans in his hometown.

However, things got a little out of hand when he gave away tickets by hosting a scavenger hunt around town. Paul says fans started flocking to areas he was at and wrestled each other for a chance to watch with him.

Hear about Paul’s “Breaking Bad” scavenger hunt:

