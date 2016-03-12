Why Aaron Paul of 'Breaking Bad' is perfect to play this role in Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' movie

Actor Aaron Paul has not made it a secret that he loves Stephen King’s epic book series “The Dark Tower” and that he really wants to be in the movie adaptation.

In 2012, he tweeted out to his fans that it would be a “HUGE dream” to be in the movie.

Then in 2014, he told Ain’t It Cool News that he’d had a “ton of meetings” about the movie, including with Ron Howard, who is a producer on the film.

The “Breaking Bad” star would love to play the drug-addicted gunslinger Eddie Dean from the book series, who’s tied to the central protagonist. And it’s hard to argue with the guy who brought Jesse Pinkman to legend status in “Breaking Bad.”

He’s still campaigning for the part. Following the recent news that Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba will star in the movie, followed by rumours that Paul had been cast, Paul and Stephen King had this exchange on Twitter:

@aaronpaul_8 Indeed I will. I’m a big fan.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 9, 2016

Business Insider talked to Paul the following day for his new movie “Eye in the Sky” (out Friday), and we brought up the rumours.

“Rumours are a funny thing,” Paul said. “These rumours about ‘The Dark Tower’ have come up a handful of times over the last couple of years. There’s always a big part of me that thinks, ‘What don’t I know?’ Just wishful thinking. I’m a huge fan of that book series for many years and the idea of them turning it into a franchise is very exciting to me. As a fan.”

A very coy answer for a guy who has been vocal about wanting the Eddie Dean role for years. And what about the King tweets?

“It was funny [tweeting] out to Stephen King last night,” he said. “That’s the wonder of the internet. It’s the power of numbers: get enough people to retweet something, someone might see it.”

There was a gleam in Paul’s eye when he told us this. There’s no doubt he wants in on the film. But as with everything in Hollywood, leverage is key, and it seems Paul is still searching for it.

Aaron Paul’s dedicated fans may help him there. They already think he’s a sure bet for the movie thanks to Jesse Pinkman. The actor does acknowledge there are some similarities between the drug-pushing high school dropout on “Breaking Bad” and Eddie Dean, but he’s also ready to go somewhere new with his talents.

“That is why people think I would make a great Eddie Dean, the smartass drug addict. But it’s a completely different character, it’s not Jesse Pinkman,” he said. “And I love that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.