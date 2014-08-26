Aaron Paul's Emmy Speech Crashes Wife's Charity Site

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian after his Emmy win for ‘Breaking Bad.’

While Aaron Paul accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor he thanked Vince Gilligan, along with the cast and crew he worked alongside on “Breaking Bad.”

Paul also gave a big plug to his wife’s charity, the Kind Campaign, an anti-bullying non-profit, encouraging those unfamiliar with her work to check it out.

Fans flocked to the site, causing it to crash.

The Kind Campaign screengrab The message that appears when trying to visit The Kind Campaign’s website currently.

The anti-bullying site was founded in 2009 to raise awareness of and to prevent physical and mental abuse that girls may inflict on one another. Paul’s wife Lauren Parsekian is the President and co-founder of the movement.

Watch Paul’s Emmy speech here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Then watch Parsekian speak more about the Kind Campaign below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.