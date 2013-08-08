Before 'Breaking Bad,' Aaron Paul Did A Series Of Awesome Commercials

The highly-anticipated return of “Breaking Bad” is in three more days.

We’ve been counting down to the premiere with a look back at the series this week.

On the AMC series, Paul plays Jesse Pinkman, a meth cook with a heart of gold. Before he was peddling drugs on the small screen, where did he get his start?

He starred in a lot of commercials ranging from the ubiquitous Corn Pops ad most have seen to others for pizza and Coca-Cola.

In honour of “throwback Thursday,” take a look at the young Aaron Paul.

Paul partied it up in this retro Tombstone commercial from 2001.

He taught us why it’s always good to be curious in a Vanilla Coke commercial.

The following Juicy Fruit commercial really reminds us of his “Breaking Bad” character.

Paul cozied up to Mr. T in a 1-800-COLLECT commercial.

Paul just wanted his Corn Pops in this Kellogg’s commercial from ’99.

Bonus: Here’s Bryan Cranston in a Coffee Mate commercial from the late ’80s.

