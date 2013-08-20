Aaron Paul Called Fans During Last Night's Episode Of 'Breaking Bad'

Kirsten Acuna

Any “Breaking Bad” fan’s dream would be to watch an episode with an actor from the show. This is the next best thing.

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul surprised fans Sunday night when he offered to call the first 10 people who responded to his tweet asking for phone numbers.

Fan responses swarmed in for the Emmy award-winning actor.

Most tweeted about the experience while some shared it live on Instagram and YouTube. Here are some of the responses from lucky fans who received calls.

While it’s cool the actor called fans, the scary part is that people actually messaged him their phone numbers publicly.

