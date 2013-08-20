Aaron Paul Called Fans During Last Night's Episode Of 'Breaking Bad'

Any “Breaking Bad” fan’s dream would be to watch an episode with an actor from the show. This is the next best thing.

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul surprised fans Sunday night when he offered to call the first 10 people who responded to his tweet asking for phone numbers.

Happy Breaking Bad day bitches! What’s your number? Calling the first 10 people to answer questions. Ask me anything. #yeahbitch

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 19, 2013

Fan responses swarmed in for the Emmy award-winning actor.

Most tweeted about the experience while some shared it live on Instagram and YouTube. Here are some of the responses from lucky fans who received calls.

@kknorri yes. Talked about how BB changed his personal life.

— Josh Fisher (@joshfishr) August 19, 2013

“@alesitarobledo: AARON FUCKING PAUL JUST CALLED ME” It was a pleasure meeting you over the phone my friend. #yeahbitch

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 19, 2013

.@aaronpaul_8 thanks for the call man! Thought of a real question for you now but it’s to late. #INeedARedo

— AJ Costilla (@Alonzo_J30) August 19, 2013

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While it’s cool the actor called fans, the scary part is that people actually messaged him their phone numbers publicly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.