Watch Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Read The 'Breaking Bad' Finale Script And Agree It's Perfect

Just in time for the release of the “Breaking Bad” complete series release, November 26, another clip from the box set has hit the Internet.

This time, you can watch stars of the series Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston read the finale script.

The commentary in between actual dialogue is brilliant.

Example: “That big M60 has been placed in there sideways, mounted atop the rig Walt built. It rattles away, sweeping back and forth like Satan’s windshield wiper.”

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.