The Internet Is Fuming That Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Didn't Win Emmys

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston did not win Emmys for their roles on AMC’s drama “Breaking Bad,” and the Internet is outraged.

Paul was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor against co-star Jonathan Banks, Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey), Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”), and Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire”).

Cranston was up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series against Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Damian Lewis (“Homeland”), Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), and Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom”).

Instead Bobby Cannavale of “Boardwalk Empire” took home the Emmy for Best Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Who won for Best Lead Actor?

Not Jon Hamm for “Mad Men,” nor Damian Lewis for “Homeland.”

Instead, Jeff Daniels won for his role on Aaron Sorkin’s “Newsroom.”

The two are among the biggest snubs of the night.

Everyone seemed shocked.

Even Daniels was perplexed as he took the stage saying, “Well, crap.”

lol so bryan cranston and aaron paul join the list of people who've been robbed at the emmys tonight #whatthehell — victoria (@vicwoods8) September 23, 2013





Aaron Paul AND Jonathan Banks were robbed. Mike was always my favorite character. — Judy Kyle (@judyswagg) September 23, 2013