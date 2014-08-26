Aaron Paul Is Leading Fans On An Awesome 'Breaking Bad' Scavenger Hunt Before The Emmys

AMC/Breaking Bad screencap/Netflix Aaron Paul is hiding ‘Breaking Bad’ trinkets all over Los Angeles ahead of the Emmys for fans to find.

Most actors probably spend the hours ahead of the Emmys prepping for the awards show.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, who’s nominated for a supporting Emmy for the AMC series, is spending his day sending fans of the show on a scavenger hunt to win prizes and meet cast members.

This is how you send a show off right.

So far, Paul has sent fans in search of four actors.

They have all been responded to pretty quickly.

The first challenge was to find R.J. Mitte in an IHOP.

Surprise! Scavenger hunt starts now!!! Good luck everyone and drive safe. Use the hashtag… http://t.co/1LFUHcTpT9

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

Mitte, who played cereal-loving Walt Jr., had an autographed box of Raisin Bran waiting for a group of fans.





U guys were fast! Thanks for playing. Thanks for having me involved man @aaronpaul_8 pic.twitter.com/GkWwFBkwJN

— RJ Mitte (@RjMitte) August 25, 2014

If you’ve ever wanted plush versions of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul), actor Luis Moncada who played one half of the axe-wielding twins was holding them hostage at a taco joint.

Go meet one of the scary cousins @LuisMoncada77 at pinches tacos on Sunset. He will be inside holding some stuffed Jesse and Walt dolls.

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

The only thing better than binge-watching “Breaking Bad” is receiving a signed copy of the pilot script from the entire cast. Paul asked fans to meet up with Badger (Matt Jones) at the Guitar Center in Hollywood for a chance to receive it.

Meet Badger AKA @mattjonesisdead at the guitar center and get yourself a pilot script of BB. Signed by everyone! Good luck Bitches!!

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

Things became crazy real fast.

Next door to the Guitar Center you can meet Krazy 8 (Max Arciniega) at Rock n Roll Ralph’s. No word on what he’s giving out.

Go meet Krazy 8 AKA @MaxArciniega at rock n roll Ralph’s. Next door to guitar center. He will be in the sandwich section. #NoCrust

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

Now, Paul is asking fans to find the licence plate to his car on the show. For those who don’t remember, it’s “The CAPN.”

Find my signed Pinkman licence plate from the show. It’s at the car wash at 431 N La Cienga under this cushion. pic.twitter.com/GatLeyhLIM

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

Now, he just challenged everyone to a game of tag in West Hollywood Park. This could get dangerous.

Tag! Your it. Come find me in my yellow cooking suit. First person to tag me in it wins it. I’m at the west Hollywood park. #YeahBitch

— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2014

This isn’t the first time Paul has launched a “Breaking Bad” scavenger hunt for fans.

In September, Paul scattered tickets for a screening of the series’ final episodes in Boise, Idaho.

Want in on the fun? If you’re in Los Angeles bring up Paul’s Twitter feed and play along!

