Aaron Paul Is Leading Fans On An Awesome 'Breaking Bad' Scavenger Hunt Before The Emmys

Kirsten Acuna
Yeah science breaking bad jesse pinkman aaron paulAMC/Breaking Bad screencap/NetflixAaron Paul is hiding ‘Breaking Bad’ trinkets all over Los Angeles ahead of the Emmys for fans to find.

Most actors probably spend the hours ahead of the Emmys prepping for the awards show.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, who’s nominated for a supporting Emmy for the AMC series, is spending his day sending fans of the show on a scavenger hunt to win prizes and meet cast members.

This is how you send a show off right.

So far, Paul has sent fans in search of four actors.

They have all been responded to pretty quickly.

The first challenge was to find R.J. Mitte in an IHOP.

Mitte, who played cereal-loving Walt Jr., had an autographed box of Raisin Bran waiting for a group of fans.


If you’ve ever wanted plush versions of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul), actor Luis Moncada who played one half of the axe-wielding twins was holding them hostage at a taco joint.

The only thing better than binge-watching “Breaking Bad” is receiving a signed copy of the pilot script from the entire cast. Paul asked fans to meet up with Badger (Matt Jones) at the Guitar Center in Hollywood for a chance to receive it.

Things became crazy real fast.

Next door to the Guitar Center you can meet Krazy 8 (Max Arciniega) at Rock n Roll Ralph’s. No word on what he’s giving out.

Now, Paul is asking fans to find the licence plate to his car on the show. For those who don’t remember, it’s “The CAPN.”

The capn breaking badAMC via Netflix

Now, he just challenged everyone to a game of tag in West Hollywood Park. This could get dangerous.

This isn’t the first time Paul has launched a “Breaking Bad” scavenger hunt for fans.

In September, Paul scattered tickets for a screening of the series’ final episodes in Boise, Idaho.

Want in on the fun? If you’re in Los Angeles bring up Paul’s Twitter feed and play along!

