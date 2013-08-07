Aaron Paul Looks Completely Different In His 'Breaking Bad' Audition Tape

As we’re gearing up for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” to premiere this weekend, we stumbled upon Aaron Paul’s audition tape for the AMC series.

If you’ve never seen the footage, Paul looks very different sporting some pretty long locks.

Watch as Paul reads a popular scene from season 1 and nails it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the tape, Paul looks like he’s channeling Judd Nelson’s character from “The Breakfast Club.”

In case you need a reminder, here’s Paul today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.