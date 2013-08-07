Aaron Paul Looks Completely Different In His 'Breaking Bad' Audition Tape

Kirsten Acuna

As we’re gearing up for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” to premiere this weekend, we stumbled upon Aaron Paul’s audition tape for the AMC series.

If you’ve never seen the footage, Paul looks very different sporting some pretty long locks.

Watch as Paul reads a popular scene from season 1 and nails it.

In the tape, Paul looks like he’s channeling Judd Nelson’s character from “The Breakfast Club.”

The breakfast club judd nelsonThe Breakfast Club trailer
Aaron paul judd nelsonYouTube screencap

In case you need a reminder, here’s Paul today:

Breaking bad aaron paul bryan cranston John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.