Aaron Paul Will Drive The New Mustang In Upcoming Movie 'Need For Speed' [VIDEO]

Aaron Paul is trading in the Toyota Tercel he drove in “Breaking Bad” for a brand new Mustang in “Need for Speed.”

For the movie, set for release in March, director Scott Waugh said choosing the Mustang to play the “hero car” was an easy choice, as it’s “one of the most iconic cars of American culture.”

Paul put it more simply: “The Mustang is a beast…It is so much faster than you would ever think.”

The 2014 Mustang is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 420 horsepower.

Here’s video of the car’s starring role:

And the full “Need for Speed” trailer:

