The Founder Of A Multi-Billion-Dollar Startup Felt 'Depressed' When He Learned Of WhatsApp's $US19 Billion Acquisition

Silicon Valley was throughly impressed and shaken when news broke about Facebook’s $US19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp.

Even entrepreneurs who have been given high, multi-billion-dollar valuations, felt pangs of jealousy and disbelief.

Aaron Levie is a 20-something who runs a $US2 billion storage company, Box. Box is expected to go public soon.

Levie told WSJ’s Evelyn Rusli how he reacted when he heard the news. A friend texted him, “WhatsApp, $US19 Billion, Facebook.”

‘I don’t know what those three things mean to each other, but there’s no way that this means that Facebook bought WhatsApp for $US19 billion’,” he told Rusli of his reaction. “It makes you depressed if you’re not selling at $US20 billion…I have a lot more work to do.”

Here’s how Levie reacted on Twitter after he learned of the acquisition: “Must. Start. Messaging. App.”

